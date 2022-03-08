Jay passed away March 3rd 2022 surrounded by his family. Jay was born March 11, 1934, in St. Anthony, ID to Fred and Flossie Singleton, the 2nd of 4 children. He grew up and worked on the family farm/ranch in the St. Anthony area, He was a man of many talents including plumbing, electrical, construction, mechanics, welding, farming and ranching. He got many calls from his 4 daughters needing his help. After graduating from South Fremont High School he married his high school sweetheart Nadine Taylor. They had 68 wonderful years together. To this union they added 5 children, Margo, Vicky, Jeff, Brenda and Kathy. The family moved around to many places while Jay was working with Circle A Construction before making our permanent home in Kimberly Id. Jay started his own custom farming business, side dressing potatoes in the spring and digging potatoes in the fall, for different farmers in the Kimberly, Jerome, and Wendell areas. After having a stroke when he was 65 he sold his business and semi retired. Jay & Nadine spent 30 winters in Yuma, Arizona. In the summers Jay worked on the Kinsey Ranch until 2016. He was an avid gardener, raising many different vegetables and melons. He took great pride in his lawn and yard, making it the show place of the street. One of his favorite pass times was sitting on the front porch BS'ing with his neighbor Roger Collins. He is survived by his wife Nadine, daughters Margo Williams(Willy Barns), Vicky Stanger(Jamey Kinsey), Brenda and Shane Surgeon, Kathy and Steve Shotwell. Sisters, Alda Remington and Pat Pettingill. Brother Brent Singleton. 13 grandkids, 17 great grandkids, 3 great-great grandkids and many family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, son Jeff Singleton and great grandson Little Jeff Singleton. We love you and will miss you every day. Jay 3/11/1934 - 3/3/2022Singleton