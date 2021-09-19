Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Jon "Slade" Singleton, 51, of St. Anthony passed away September 14, 2021 after a valiant bout with pancreatic cancer. He was born September 23, 1969 to Brent Singleton and Terri Kamachi Singleton in Rexburg Idaho. He attended schools in St. Anthony and graduated from South Fremont High in 1987. Upon graduation he farmed and built a successful dairy herd. After years with the dairy he sold out and bought a couple of trucks which was the start of Mirage Farms LLC. He was known for running some of the best looking trucks on the highway and took pride in his equipment. He was also very appreciative of all the drivers that worked for him. Slade was a generous person who always gave but never wanted anything in return. Slade really enjoyed working with and coaching youth football. He also enjoyed riding his RZR and taking people for rides. Snowmobiling was another past time he enjoyed. His cattle herd was his pride and joy which helped to relieve his stress while dealing with his treatments. His grandkids were a light in his life he liked to talk about. He is survived by his father, Brent Singleton, St Anthony, ID; wife, Tina McKinlay Singleton, St. Anthony, ID; daughter Mckinzie (Aaron) Jones Saratoga Springs, UT; brother Tal (Traci) Singleton, St. Anthony, ID ; sister Chalyce (Brian) Dean, Huntingtown , MD; stepsons, Teagun Hymas and Ridge Hymas, St. Anthony, ID ; step daughters, Chelsi Martin, Rigby, ID; Shayli (Jake) Hyde Sugar City, ID; Jayci Mason, Ashton, ID; grandchildren,Thaxton Jones, Anastasia Jones, Clive Jones, Saratoga Springs, UT; Grandmother Chiz Kamachi, St. Anthony, ID. He was preceded in death by his mother Terri Singleton. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 in the Wilford LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday with both times at the Wilford LDS church, Interment will be in the Wilford cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. In lieu of flowers an account has been set up in Slade's name @ East Idaho Credit Union by request of his family. Slade 9/23/1969 - 9/14/2021Singleton