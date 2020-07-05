Marjorie Evans Sivula, 69, passed away, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 due to complications from long term and recent medical issues. She spent her last few hours on this earth surrounded by her family who loved her. Marjorie was born February 9, 1951 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Sterling L. and Arveen Barrus Evans. She came into this world with her twin sister and joined her older sister. She was later joined by another sister, and a brother. She was raised on a farm in Springfield, Idaho where she did everything from driving the tractor to helping with the harvest and herding cattle. She learned to work hard and had many great memories from that time of her life. Marjorie graduated from Aberdeen High School and then the University of Idaho. She worked as a registered dietician for almost 40 years. Across the span of her career, she worked with and helped hundreds of people. While living in North Idaho, Marjorie met the love of her life, Carl Richard Sivula. They were sealed together for eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 17, 1975. After living in a few different places, Marjorie and Carl settled back in Springfield on the very land where Marjorie was raised. There they built a beautiful life together as they raised their five children. Those children went on to give them 17 grandchildren. She loved to be surrounded by those she loved. She loved to just sit and visit with her family. Marjorie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she served in a variety of callings. After they retired, Marjorie and Carl were able to serve a mission together to the Oregon Eugene mission. It was one of the highlights of her life. She grew to love the people they served and made many wonderful friends. Even after they came home, they kept in close contact with those they served and those they served with. Marjorie was always a large part of the community as she participated in community events and helped at many of them. She has a large number of friends there who will also miss her a great deal. Marjorie is survived by her husband, Carl of Springfield; children, Allison (Joel) Deeble of West Haven, UT, Tanya (David) Martin of Herriman, UT, Rachel (Scott) Whyte of Pocatello, Douglas (Jenalyn) Sivula of Spring, TX, and Jeffrey (Ashley) Sivula of Ucon; sisters, Twila Evans of Blackfoot, twin sister, Margaret (Thayne) Barker of Malad, ID, Rita (Laddy) Bromley of Springfield; sister-in-law, Sherry Evans of Brigham City, UT; and 16 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Morgan Evans; and a granddaughter. She will be missed by all who love her. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com under the tab "Video Broadcast". Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Marjorie 2/9/1951 - 7/1/2020Sivula