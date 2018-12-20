Leon Edward Skelton, 91, long time Idaho Falls resident and owner of the Idaho Livestock Auction Co., passed away December 17, 2018, at his home. He was one of the last of the old breed of Idaho cattlemen. Born March 2, 1927, in Huron, South Dakota, to Floyd and Eva Skelton. The family moved in 1934 during the Dust Bowl. His mother said she would no sooner finish sweeping the floor than the corners were filled with dirt. After a stay in Billings, Montana, they settled permanently in Idaho Falls in 1937, where Floyd first managed, then became a partner in the Livestock Auction. Leon loved the business and began trading as a boy of eleven. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1944, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1946. After his service he began working with Jack McKinney of Salmon, trading cattle in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, in a partnership and friendship that lasted 65 years and was "done on a handshake." He also auctioneered at the Livestock Auction and bought out his Dad's cousin Ray's interest in 1961. Upon Floyd's passing in 1987, he remained sole owner to this day. He helped manage the LC Ranch in Montana after his Dad's passing and bought the Fish Creek Ranch outside Carey, Idaho, in 1997. He married Frances Bundte on February 16, 1951, and they were married for 51 years. He was preceded in death by Frances; sisters, Leona (Wally) Reed and Maxine Lee. Survivors are his sister, Phyllis (John) Erb; son, Pat (Debra) Skelton; daughters, Lynne Ann (Richard) Schwarz, and Jennifer Starkey; brother-in-law, Mike (Ginger) Fairless; 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Development Workshop, The Humane Society or St. Jude's Children Hospital. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Pastor Gordon Boyle, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m., Saturday prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Leon 3/2/1927 - 12/17/2018Edward Skelton