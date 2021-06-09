Sandra Skelton, 71, of Irwin, Idaho, passed away June 6, 2021, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living. She was under the care of Solace Hospice. Sandra was born July 12, 1949, in Preston, Idaho, to Glen H Cox and Verdis Ilene Bloxham Cox. She graduated from Pocatello High School. On August 22, 1987, she married Wayne P. Skelton in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Sandra and Wayne made their home in Irwin, Idaho, where Sandra worked as a book keeper in the construction industry . Sandra had many hobbies and interests. She loved the outdoors, spending her time fishing and camping. She enjoyed cooking for her family, traveling and spending time with a book in her hands. Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Wayne P. Skelton of Irwin, ID; sons, Brandon (Danielle) Ford of Shelley, ID, and Jason (Taunya) Andrews of WA; brothers, Scott Cox of Idaho Falls, ID, and Cory (Kathy) Cox of Idaho Falls, ID; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Terry Cox, Craig Cox, and Jeffrey Cox; and sister, Carla Niemier. Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, June 11, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 am to 10:45 am prior to the service. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sandra 7/12/1949 - 6/6/2021Skelton
