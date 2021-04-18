BonAdell Comish Skidmore passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday April 14, 2021, in Ammon, Idaho. BonAdell was born on November 1, 1932, to Alden Peter Comish and Garnet Smith Comish. She grew up in Cove, Utah, and graduated from North Cache High School where she was Homecoming Queen with her high school sweetheart, Richard "Dick" Timmins Skidmore. She was Rodeo Queen for North Cache High in 1948 and was also part of ROTC Sponsor Corps. She also attended Utah State University, majoring in Drama and Literature. BonAdell has always been a faithful and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married Richard "Dick" Timmins Skidmore on September 26, 1952, in the Logan, Utah Temple for time and all eternity. She was very active in her church and served many callings. Some of those callings included the Relief Society President, Ward Chorister for over 50 years, and she served in the Idaho Falls Temple for over 20 years. She and Dick served an 18-month mission in Mexico, building two beautiful temples, and where they also made many life-long friends. BonAdell hand-painted monochrome photographs with watercolors and oils for local photographers and friends. She was an amazing heavy oil artist, loved the guitar and singing with her sisters, and adored dancing, particularly square dancing. She's been skydiving, scuba diving, horseback riding, competitive barrel racing, white-water rafting down the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, and deep-sea fishing where she reeled in a 118-pound Marlin. BonAdell was very sassy, spunky, loving, and caring! Her greatest joy was being a homemaker and mother of 6 children, 25 grandchildren, and 37 great grandchildren. She has been nicknamed as "Hostess with the Mostest" because she loved to entertain guests and spend time with her family (blood related or not). She loved hosting Christmas Eve with piñatas, Halloween with homemade chili as the scary witch, along with spearheading the annual Bear Lake Skidmore family reunion where it would get up to 70 people. Her home was always open to anyone and she was always so gracious. She loved to scatter sunshine to anyone she was around and would leave others better than she found them. BonAdell told loved ones to always "Keep a prayer in your heart." She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Timmins Skidmore of Ammon, ID; her children: son, Randy Alden (Donalyn) Skidmore of Ammon, ID; son, David Michael (Dianna) Skidmore of Ammon, ID; daughter, JanAdell (late Don Johnson) of Ammon, ID; daughter, Roxanne Skidmore of Ammon, ID; son, Brett Comish (Scarlet Poulsen) Skidmore of Ammon, ID; and foster son, Renford "Renny" Good Lance of Oglala, SD; her loving sisters, Diane (Ken) Moosman of Bountiful, UT, Gaye Comish (Lanny) Gunnell of Wellsville, UT, and Aldene (Val) Rasmussen of Cache Junction, UT. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alden and Garnet Comish; son, Kevin Richard Skidmore of Ammon, ID; grandson-in-law, Oliver Bruce Roberts of Ammon, ID; and grandson, Kelsey Good Lance of Oglala, SD. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center, 3934 East 49th South. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. The family suggests wearing spring-colored attire. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. BonAdell 11/1/1932 - 4/14/2021Comish Skidmore
