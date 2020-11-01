Margo Price Skidmore of Terreton, Idaho died peacefully on October 28, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the age of 69. Margo was born on June 14, 1951 in Rexburg, ID to Austin and Rula Price. She graduated from Sugar Salem High School and then attended Ricks College. She married Ed Skidmore, her sweetheart, in 1971. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. After moving to Terreton, Margo began working for the West Jefferson School district as a district secretary and Title I Aide. The couple welcomed 9 children into their home. Her children remember her as a kind, patient, loving, gentle mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Margo loved spending time in her yard and had a beautiful garden to show for it. She enjoyed playing the piano and sewing for her kids and grandkids. Her love for the gospel and her church community was felt by all. Margo served in many callings within the church. She loved having her grandchildren in her home and made all feel welcome. All who knew Margo, know of her tender heart, her warm smile and her infectious laugh. Margo had a warmth about her that could radiate an entire room. Her love for her family was so strong. Margo is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Ed; children, Janeal (David) Johnson of Terreton, Jason (Geri) Skidmore of South Jordan, UT, Edie (Jaraun) Dennis of Evanston, WY, Erin (Mark) Sandler of Scottsdale, AZ, Bryan(Jen) Skidmore of Mesa, AZ, Brooke (Jared) Lundholm of Evanston, WY, Katie (Ryan) Hammon of Idaho Falls, ID, Kara (Derik) Sutton of Rigby, ID, and Kurtis (Grace) Skidmore of Midvale, UT. She is the loving Grandma to 30 grand-kids and 4 great-grand-kids. She is preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Rula Price of Salem, ID. A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3rd at the West Jefferson Cemetery at 1:00 pm. There will be a viewing at Flamm's Funeral Home Monday evening from 5:30 on -7:30 pm. Due to covid restrictions, please respect the social distance guidelines and restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to offset medical and funeral costs. Donations can be made to the @EdMargo-Skidmore venmo fund. The family would like to thank the caregivers at EIRMC for the care that they provided and the love that they showed to their mother/wife. Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com Margo 6/14/1951 - 10/28/2020Skidmore