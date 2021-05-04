Richard Timmins "Dick" Skidmore, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Dick was born October 13, 1931, in Logan, Utah, to Cyrus Randolph Skidmore and Helen Timmins Skidmore. He grew up and attended schools in Richmond, Utah, and graduated from North Cache High School. He also attended and graduated from Utah State University. He enlisted in the United States Army and served stateside during the Korean War. On September 26, 1952, he married BonAdell Comish in the Logan, Utah Temple for time and all eternity. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Dick founded Skidmore Construction in 1958, building many homes, offices, and commercial buildings. He served on Planning Commissions for Bonneville County, City of Idaho Falls, and City of Ammon. He developed several residential subdivisions, including Rose Nielson, Fox Hollow, Summerfield, and Comore Loma, as well as several commercial developments, including the Grand Teton Mall. He was very influential in the growth of city and county development. Dick was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, including a Bishopric and the Young Men's program. He served as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple for 20 years. He and BonAdell also served an 18-month mission in Mexico, building two beautiful temples, and where they also made many life-long friends. He is survived by his children: son, Randy Alden (Donalyn) Skidmore of Ammon, ID; son, David Michael (Dianna) Skidmore of Ammon, ID; daughter, JanAdell (Don Johnson, deceased) of Ammon, ID; daughter, Roxanne Skidmore of Ammon, ID; son, Brett Comish (Scarlet Poulsen) Skidmore of Ammon, ID; and foster son, Renford "Renny" Good Lance of Oglala, SD; brother, William (Doreen, deceased) Skidmore of Brigham City, UT; brother, Lynn (Dorothy) Skidmore of Ammon, ID; and brother, Lee (Carol) Skidmore of Logan, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyrus and Helen Skidmore; wife, BonAdell Comish Skidmore; son, Kevin Richard Skidmore; son-in-law, Don Johnson; grandson-in-law, Oliver Bruce Roberts; and grandson, Kelsey Good Lance. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center, 3934 East 49th South, with Bishop Sean Finch of the Comore Loma Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Dick said, "help those in need." In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard 10/13/1931 - 4/30/2021Timmins "Dick" Skidmore
News Trending Today
-
‘Pendulums always swing:’ Democrats hope to regain power in Idaho
-
Madison County man in his 20s dies from COVID, officials say
-
Long haulers see hope in COVID vaccine
-
Editorial: A disgraceful week
-
LeProwse, Jason B.
-
Baker, Ronald
-
State investigation into Monticello Montessori expands
-
TRACK: How family ties are anchoring Rigby's pole vaulting team
-
Gilstrap, Michael
-
Johnson, Joel