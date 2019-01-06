Jerry Doyle Skinner passed away peacefully on December 25th, 2018 at his home in Firth Idaho surrounded by his loving fur babies. Jerry was born September 14th, 1940 in Sugar City Idaho to Doyle Woodruff and Lila Viola (Avery) Skinner, he is their 2nd of 6 children and their oldest son. Throughout his life he lived in many different places from Idaho, Wyoming, Utah and Washington. Jerry was the original Cowboy, he was more comfortable in the saddle than he was walking on the ground, there seriously was not a horse that he couldn't break and ride. Besides riding horses and moving and tending cows, Jerry was very fond of Whiskey, Women and Song, Jerry had met several women who seemed to fall under his cowboy spell, Jerry's first wife Mary Jean gave him 3 boy's Dave Dan and Doug, then his 2nd wife Joann he was gifted and blessed with 3 more son's Chad, Jay and Kris. Jerry went on in life to rope and round up a few more fillies to add to his corral of life. Jerry is survived by his 5 of his 6 sons Chad (Susie) Skinner, Jay (Andrea) Weatherston, Dan (Laurie) Skinner, Doug (Kym) Skinner and Kris Skinner. He also was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, He has 2 brothers Jack (Alberta) Skinner Val (Maria) Skinner and his sister Luana (Remy) Tomchak and a very large array of additional family. He is preceded in death by his son Dave, his sister Barbara and brother Garr, parents Doyle and Lila, 2 granddaughters and 2 great-great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life Saturday January 12th at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby ID (101 W Main Street). Family will meet with friends and family at 11am with the celebration of Life starting at Noon. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Jerry 9/14/1940 - 1/25/2018Doyle Skinner