Dennis Edward Skoy, a man of many talents, much charm and a gift for friendship, rejoined his heavenly home on February 13, 2020, from causes related to pulmonary fibrosis. At the time of his death, Dennis was living in Cotacachi, Imbabura, Ecuador, as an expatriate retiree. Prior to retirement, Dennis spent his career in construction management. Throughout his life Dennis was a builder, carpenter, woodworker and craftsman. A perfectionist in all he did, true to his character, Dennis's workshop was always exceedingly tidy. Dennis was fascinated by all animals and creatures and studied life sciences at Ricks College and BYU. He was a true outdoorsman, hunter, trapper, fisherman, falconer, lay entomologist, fish keeper (aquarist) and a parent to many dogs and several parrots. A lifelong photographer, Dennis loved capturing images of wildlife in their natural habitat, and was always the face behind the camera whenever family and friends gathered. Dennis enjoyed the arts and performing. Starting in his youth as a member of the Skoy Family Band and throughout his adult life, Dennis could be found singing, playing various instruments, dancing or acting. Dennis and his friend, Nolan Bowen, performed all over Southeastern Idaho as a guitar and bass duo, singing and telling jokes to all kinds of congregants. He performed in a traveling production of Saturday's Warrior, and was part of the Idaho Falls-based Latter Day Sounds Choir, starring in productions of Oklahoma, My Fair Lady and Brigadoon. Dennis loved games of all kinds, from golf to Pinochle to watching BYU and professional sports. A natural people-person, Dennis made friends easily, drawing others to him with his wit, laughter, and easy-going nature. Dennis loved traveling and was famous for his capacity to eat, and he often combined both endeavors for greater enjoyment of each. Dennis was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served as a missionary to Norway, along with many other church callings throughout his life. He particularly enjoyed family history and temple work. Dennis was born in Hennepin, near Minneapolis, Minnesota, as the third child of Vernon Sylvester Skoy and LaJune Tonman Skoy Thomas. His family relocated to Shelley, Idaho, when he was young, and Dennis grew up in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary and sister Connie. Dennis is survived by his wife Kathy Dunlap Skoy, children Pamela (Kent) Hepworth, Melanie (Michael) Coyle, Guy (Danna) Skoy, Tyra (Matthew) Willett, Danielle (Dave) Anderson, Nichole (Steven) Anderson, Daniel (Rashell) Skoy, brother Vernon (Helen) Skoy, sisters Kathy (Scott) Redd, Cheryl Skoy, sister-in-law Bonnie (Gary) Skoy, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial services to honor Dennis will be at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Meetinghouse located at 675 South Milton Avenue, Shelley Idaho, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation with Dennis's family will be at the same location from 9:00-9:45 on Saturday the 14th. Dennis's ashes will be interred with his parents at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 3640 Georgia Lane, Ammon, Idaho 83406. Dennis 9/23/1941 - 2/13/2020Edward Skoy