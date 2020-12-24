Charlene Frances Dill Slaughter, 90, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away on December 21, 2020, at Homestead Assisted Living Center. Charlene was born in Shoshone, Idaho, in her grandfather's hospital, on April 27, 1930, to Frances Theresa Daut Dill and Charles William Dill Jr. She graduated from Shoshone High School and attended Idaho State University where she played drums in the marching band. There she met Jay Leon Slaughter and they were married on February 10, 1950, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1951. Charlene and Jay moved to Rexburg where Jay was employed at Ricks College. Charlene was a stay at home mother to her four children. Charlene was a wonderful mother and considered motherhood her most important role. Charlene loved playing tennis, having her monthly dinner club parties and trips to Lake Powell with family and friends. After retirement, Jay and Charlene moved to Island Park where they lived for 18 years and made many dear friends. Charlene loved playing tennis whenever she was able to, which, according to Charlene, was never often enough. Charlene enjoyed traveling around the country with friends in their fifth wheel, and loved animals, especially Heidi, her Airedale dog. Charlene had a sparkling personality and a laugh that made everyone around her happy. She will be missed by her family, Paul Slaughter, of Pocatello, Idaho, Francie (Bill) Henderson of Rexburg, Idaho, Laura Kaye (Roger) Jessen of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Steve (Amber) Slaughter of Grand Junction, Colorado; sixteen grandchildren, forty great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by a sister, Gloria Lauder of Bountiful, Utah. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son-in-law and a great-grandchild. A private family service will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020. Interment is in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online via www.flammfh.com Charlene 4/27/1930 - 12/21/2020Frances Slaughter