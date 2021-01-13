Juanita D. Smaellie passed away peacefully with her dog Newt, by her side in her home on January 8th 2021. She was 65. Juanita was the oldest of three kids born to George and Diane Brookshier. She was born on December 14th 1955 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was raised in Castleford and Blackfoot, eventually graduating from Blackfoot High School. She found great joy in the outdoors, she loved camping in her favorite spots and could cook some good vitals over a fire, or anywhere for that matter. Her kids were her greatest accomplishment though. She raised four boys, Thomas, Jacob, John, and Russell. She enjoyed working with children, and worked for many years at the Kindergarten for the Teton School District, as a speech and language therapist. Juanita left an impact on everyone she met. She worked with TSA in Jackson Hole at the airport for many years, eventually to retire when her health would no longer permit her to work full time. She loved her airport family so much, especially those that she carpooled with. To her last day she missed the job at the airport and the people she grew to love. Above all else Juanita was a great mother, grandmother, and a Great-grandmother. She was survived by three sons Thomas (Krissy) Nickerson, Jacob (Adele) Smaellie, and John (Kelsey) Smaellie, 12 grandchildren, and one great grandchild; her two brothers Spence(Rose) Brookshier, and George(Marilyn) Brookshier. She was predeceased by her youngest son Russell Kirkham Smaellie, and her parents George and Diane Brookshier. Juanita will be cremated and her remains will be spread by her family and close friends in the places that she held dearest, this summer along with a celebration of life at a time to be determined by the family. Juanita 12/14/1955 - 1/8/2021D. Smaellie
