Barbra Lynn Smith, 64, of Idaho Falls, ID, passed away April 19, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, after a fierce battle with cancer. Barb was born on February 14th, 1958, to Archie Dutton and Jennie Dutton. She met the love of her life, Dean Smith, in 1974 and spent the best days of her life with him for the next 48 years. Together they raised four kids, Hollie, Kevin, Shaun, and Tyler. Barb was a waitress at O'Brady's Family Restaurant in Idaho Falls for over 35 years, where she charmed customers with her contagious smile and positive attitude. She was loved and will be missed by many members of the community who became her regular customers there. She was a dedicated sport's fan. She loved all sports, but especially her football team the Chicago Bears. Barb was a top player on several pool leagues in Idaho Falls, including Monday Women's League, Tuesday VENA, Wednesday Men's League, and Thursday Women's VENA. It was playing pool where Barb's spirit came free, and where she met and bonded with close friends who described her as the kindest, most genuine soul they knew. Barb never let a negative thought stay too long. It was impossible to be around her and not catch her smile. She loved as deeply and fiercely as she fought. That fight was with her until the very end, and the love still lingers in everyone who was blessed to know her. She is survived by her husband, Dean Smith; her children, Hollie (John) Anderson, Kevin Smith, Shaun Smith, and Tyler Biggins; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; her mother, Jennie Dutton; siblings, Sharron Simpson, Linda Lazzarotto, Colleen Jones, and Vernon (Jessie) Dutton; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends. She is preceded by her father, Archie Dutton; son, Timothy Smith; granddaughter, Tiffany Clark Anderson; great-granddaughter, Azariah Clark; nephews, Harvey Blair II and Brian Simpson; and niece, Aliya Mauer. There will be a celebration of life to honor Barbra at Pockets Inc. 905 E. Lincoln Rd. Idaho Falls, ID, from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022. Family and friends will gather to honor Barb by celebrating things she loved - singing, playing pool, and spending time with each other. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Barbra 2/14/1958 - 4/19/2022Lynn Smith