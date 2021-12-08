Branden James Smith "B.J.", 40, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, died on December 4, 2021, from injuries received in an automobile accident. B.J. was born November 23rd, 1981, at the LDS Hospital to Sue Smith and "Skitter" Smith. He grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and graduated from Bonneville High School in 2000. B.J. played baseball and high school rodeo. He and Stetzen Stoddard were State High School Team Roping Champions in 1999. After high school B.J. attended Idaho State University where he received his Associate's Degree in welding. He worked for Idaho Steel and then was hired as a welder for the I.N.L. B.J. loved to shoot archery, hunt, fish, and ride snowmobiles. He especially enjoyed these activities when he was with his dad, grandfather, uncles, and cousins. Some of his favorite times were when all of them were up at hunting camp or out on the river. He is survived by his mother, Sue Smith(Kyle Edwards); his father, "Skitter" Smith; his cousins with whom he was very close: Casey, Lynnzie, Kelsey, Chad, Chance, Jake, Jade, and Jessey; and favorite aunts and uncles: Lynn & Sophia Smith, Mariann Schiewe, Lynn Alderson, Terry Loll, Elizabeth Lopez, Wendel Saye, and Diane Saye. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: J.T. Smith, Dolores "Mace" Smith, Jacqueline Ann Ross, and Raymond Saye; and his uncles: Bo Smith and Jay Smith. The family would like to thank the many family and friends for their outpouring of love and support. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in BJ's name to a youth hunting program or a youth archery program. A Go Fund Me account has also been set up at https://gofund.me/2394cb87 Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 10, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the services. A Luncheon to follow at 420 North Gate Mile (next to the North Highway Cafe). Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuay.com. Branden 11/23/1981 - 12/2/2021James Smith