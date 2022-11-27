Connie Diane Szteina Smith, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family. Her family will forever be thankful for Connie and her example in their lives. Connie was born April 17, 1958, in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. She was the daughter of Joseph and Ruth Humphreys Szteina. She was the middle of five children. She was raised on a farm in Diamond City, Alberta, where she cultivated a good work ethic. She attended Brigham Young University where she met her husband, Kris. They were married April 23, 1977, and were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with three children and nine grandchildren. Connie was a devoted, wise, and kind mother and wife. Her children would describe her as angelic. She would say her greatest blessing is her children and grandchildren. She loved her family and led them by her example. Connie and Kris made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Connie worked at Chesbro Music Company for 33 years until her retirement in August. She was a loyal and dedicated employee. Connie is survived by her husband, Kris Smith; her children, Kristal (Brett) Green, Jessica (Chad) Knight, and Braden (Malissa) Smith; her nine grandchildren, Jake, Kristian, Colby, Jaycee, Kalob, Gracie, Ethan, Kaydee, and Tyler; her mother, Ruth Szteina; and her four siblings. She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Szteina. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Robert Sant of the Idaho Falls Taylor Crossing Ward officiating. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Connie 4/17/1958 - 11/24/2022Smith
