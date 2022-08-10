Daniel Chet Smith, 63, of Menan, Idaho passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home in Menan. Daniel was born in Ashton, Idaho on November 23, 1958. He was the son of Larry E. Smith and Nina Dawn Richards Smith. He attended schools in Idaho Falls, Las Vegas, and California. He graduated from Foothill High School, Pleasanton, California in 1976. In 1978, he returned to Idaho and worked with his family at Smith's Sporting Goods in St. Anthony, Idaho. In 1980 he moved to Idaho Falls, eventually becoming employed by Arnold Machinery Company, and later relocating to his home on the Snake River in Menan. Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing and searching for arrowheads and obsidian chips. He is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Nina Smith. He is survived by his wife Wanda, Menan, Idaho; his sister Rhonda (Steve) Wike, Ammon, Idaho; Brother-in-Law Randy Maupin, Ashton, Idaho; Sister-in-Law Heidi (David) Valdez, Texas; Step-Grandchildren Brayden Mills, Salem, Oregon; Zach Mills, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Marlee Avila, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Jessi Lovell, Rigby, Idaho; and a niece Nichole (Joel) Peterson, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery, E. Menan Lorenzo Highway, Rigby, Idaho. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family online through www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Daniel 11/23/1958 - 8/6/2022Chet Smith