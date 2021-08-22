Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Darrell McQuarrie Smith, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 18, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Darrell was born June 22, 1933, in Lyman, Idaho, to Richard Willis Smith and Lorina McQuarrie Smith. He grew up and attended schools in Lyman, Wilford and Idaho Falls. On August 8, 1952, he married Patricia Lou Storer in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Darrell and Patricia made their home in Idaho Falls, where Darrell worked in Property Control for the Idaho National Laboratory. Darrell was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had many hobbies, but especially loved working on old cars and ghost town exploration. He cherished any time spent with his family. Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Smith of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Kim Smith and Rick Smith; 9 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Willis Smith, and mother, Lorina McQuarrie Smith; and 2 brothers, Richard L. Smith and Donald D. Smith. Services will be held at 2:30 pm Monday, August 23, 2021, at Archer-Sutton Cemetery, with Bishop Chapman officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Monday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darrell 6/22/1933 - 8/18/2021Smith