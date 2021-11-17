David William Smith, our beloved father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully on November 12, 2021, after living a long, beautiful life. David was a man of integrity, who quietly set an example by balancing hard work, humility, dedication, and service. He was born May 30, 1932, in Chance, Montana, along the banks of the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River. His mother, Letha E. Rigby Smith, delivered David alone with a midwife on Memorial Day as his father, Monty Ray Smith, was away at the cemeteries presenting services as the commander of the Legion. Born during the Great Depression, he learned the values of strength and resiliency from his family. David's early years were filled with adventures in the rugged Montana wilderness. He had countless stories of rattlesnake hunts, quicksand dangers, ominous river crossings, and attempts to escape the inevitable head butts of the bucking sheep. David was especially close with his brothers, Max and Lynn, and their ever-present and loyal dogs, Bill and Ginger. The boys' adventures also included dangerous Magpie and Crow egg hunts for bounty, climbing many a tree. Montana wasn't just land and dirt, it was where the boys learned to love the hearts of one another. David was born the fifth of six children. His only sister, Delora, was born just before David and died of pneumonia one month after her birth. David understood his mother's heartache at this loss and the burden of raising five rambunctious boys. He always treated her with the utmost love and tenderness. As a teenager, David participated in football and boxing and worked as a ranch hand where he raised a prize steer. His family moved from Montana to Idaho and then Wyoming where David sacrificed much to help their financial situation. He had many harrowing experiences on the old Jackson Pass running the mail route from Victor, Idaho to Jackson, Wyoming. David then quit high school and moved to Idaho Falls for work after his father's health deteriorated. He later earned his high school diploma. In Idaho Falls, he met the love of his life, Geniece Andrus, in her senior year of high school. They were married after her graduation, on her 19th birthday, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple, April 17, 1953. David and Geniece lived in the same home (of course with many renovations and additions) on 5th Street for 64 years. Together they raised four children and leave behind a legacy of unconditional love and service. David served in many church callings, including Bishop of the Second Ward. During his retirement years, he and Geniece loved serving together as ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. David was a man of honor and principle, but most of all, he was kind. David worked at the Idaho National Laboratory for 38 years as a quality craftsman. He had an astonishing talent for carpentry, cabinetry, and woodworking. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, hunting, and supporting all events of his children and grandchildren. David is survived by his children: LaVaun Ball (David), Kellan Smith (Linda), LeAnn Jensen (Steve), Curtis Smith (Kristine), 17 grandchildren, and 43 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Geniece, his brothers: Reid, Dayle, Max, and Lynn; and his baby sister, Delora. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Idaho Falls 9th Ward Chapel, 395 2nd Street, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m., prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Ucon Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the local Hospice organizations and Lily and Syringa Assisted Living for the care they provided David. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. David 5/30/1932 - 11/12/2021William Smith
