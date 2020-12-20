Evan Grant Smith, 81, of Yuma Arizona, passed away on December 14th surrounded by family and friends. Born in May of 1939 to Edwin Luther and Sarah Ethel (Hathaway) Smith in St. Anthony, Idaho. He was a twin and the last born of twelve children. All immediate family members had names that started with E. The family often joked his twin and he should have been named Eleven and Enough. Tragedy struck the Smith family in 1941 and he lost his father he really never knew to an auto accident. His mother later married Asa Garner and he instantly gained 8 more siblings. He spent his youth growing up in St. Anthony and Idaho Falls and for a short time southern California. Evan met Barbara Rae Fowler in 1961 at Tautphaus Park while delivering linen, he offered her a ride home, 3 weeks they were married. They remained married for 59 years. Moved to California shortly after getting married where they started their family. Toni and Terry came into the world shortly after they married, Ricky and Kevin showed up after a 7 year break. In 1976 he decided the family needed a change and they returned to Idaho in 1977. After raising his kids in Idaho he and Barbara decided that they were tired of the cold and relocated to sunny Arizona, where he lived the rest of his days. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Ethel, all 11 of his siblings, an one son Richard Evan Smith. He is survived by his lovely bride Barbara, three wonderful kids, Toni Rae (Smith)and Mike Scarboro, Terry Ellis and Elisa Marie Smith, Kevin Scott and Nicole Diane Smith, 7 grandkids, and 12 great grandkids. Evan was born to be a salesman, his gift of gab has help ensure his success in such a demanding career. The gift of gab did not always come easy to him early in life due to a stutter. He enrolled in Toastmasters and overcame this impedament and never let it get in his way. Over his career, he held many jobs including starting his own business's. He worked for Dr.Pepper, Campbells Soup, Nabisco, and Eddy's Bread and more. At one time as a young man, he held three jobs just to make ends meet. Evan started 3 of his own businesses, including a bar supplies distributorship, a convenient store and a mattress and furniture store, which is still in business at this time. He really enjoyed being around family and friends. Often, total strangers felt like friends pretty quickly, sometimes becoming lifelong relationships. Anywhere he traveled he always made it important to visit anyone he knew in the area. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family. Family reunions were never an option, they were mandatory. He loved his wife and kids dearly, and later in life made it known he cherished all the time spent with them. Evan was a kind and generous man. While he was always about making a buck, it was never about being rich, he would often share his prize. Please donate any memorial contributions to your favorite organization in Evan's honor. Evan 5/17/1939 - 12/14/2020Grant Smith
