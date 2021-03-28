Franklin D Smith was born on August 17, 1933, in Rigby, Idaho to Raymond and Idaho Smith. He died at his home in Idaho Falls on March 24, 2021. Frank grew up on a farm south of Idaho Falls where he lived until his high school days. He attended Roberts High School and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He enjoyed sports and ran track. He attended Idaho State University. On July 30, 1954, he married Geraldine Rammell in the Idaho Falls Temple. He worked at the INL as a laborer, security, and health physics technician until he retired in 1991. He and Geraldine lived in Mud Lake and then Idaho Falls. Frank loved sports and was involved as a participant, a coach, and a fan. He especially enjoyed coaching his sons' teams. He served in many positions including president of Bonneville Boys Baseball and Western Boys Baseball, and a field on Rollandet was named for him. He also enjoyed announcing and keeping score for fastpitch softball games. He attended many of his children's and grandchildren's events where officials could hear his voice helping them with their calls. Frank was a longtime member of the York Grange and served in many positions in the local and state Grange. Frank was known for his fun sense of humor. He was generous and kind and was loved by those who knew him. Frank enjoyed spending time with his family and doing things with his children and especially his grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nita, his wife Geraldine, and three great-grandchildren. He is survived by his four children, Gail Brown (Dan), Mike Smith (Carrie), Ron Smith (Susan), and Kelly Smith (Raina); 19 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Private Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 29, 2021. Services will be live-streamed via Coltrin Mortuary's Facebook page. www.Facebook/coltrinmortuary. Burial will be in the Grant Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com Franklin 8/17/1933 - 3/24/2021D Smith
