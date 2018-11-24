Gary Ray "Buzz" Smith passed away November 21, 2018 from congestive heart failure. Gary was born on January 2, 1949 in Rigby, Idaho to Arville Rudolph Smith and Nora Mae Wilkins Smith. Born the fourth child with three sisters and two brothers, Baby Smith, Larry Kaye (Brooks), Nedra Joan, Sandra Lee and Coy Lynn. Gary grew up in Grant, Idaho. He attended schools in Rigby and Shelley, Idaho, graduating from Rigby High School in 1967. Following high school he joined the National Guard and was stationed in Vietnam with the 116th Battalion. On returning home he married Bellva Lee Burnside August 5, 1970. They were blessed with three beautiful children, Shawndell (Mike) Jaramillo, Denny Ray (Holly) Smith and Shalynn (Carlin) Feisthamel who survive him today. They made their home in Rigby, Idaho where they lived for 48 years. Buzz loved horses and racing thoroughbreds. He started with a horse named Mister Port Wine that won 25 races for him. He raced at Sandy Downs, Boise, Montana, and Wyoming, making friends wherever he went. He had an outstanding sense of humor and when he laughed his whole body laughed. He loved to make people laugh. He worked hard and became area manager over all certified seed in Idaho. His crew became special friends. Gary adored each and every one of his grandchildren, Joshua, Jordan, Tyler, Tanier, Chance, Carter, Ashley, Carly and Kendall. He was blessed with his first great grandchild, Boston who he cherished. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Larry "Brooks" Smith and a sister, Joan Gneiting. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 26, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the LDS Clark Ward Chapel, (198 North 4300 East, Rigby, Idaho). The family will meet with friends Sunday, November 25, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in the Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho) and again on Monday, November 26th prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the Clark Church. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Gary 1/2/1949 - 11/21/2018Smith