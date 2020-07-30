Gayle Braithwaite Smith, 72 of Rigby, ID, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home. Gayle was born December 17, 1947 in Ogden, Utah to Robert Hillard Braithwaite and Ella Barnes Braithwaite. She was raised and attended schools in Arco, graduating from Butte High School; then continued her education in San Francisco, CA studying nursing. She lived in Ammon, ID for 25 years and was living in Rigby, at the time of her death. She worked as a returns specialist for Melaleuca Inc. for 25 years. On November 3, 1984, she married Richard Mark Smith in Shelley, ID. Gayle was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. She enjoyed quilting, reading and crocheting. She is survived by her husband, Richard Mark Smith of Rigby; daughters, Brenda Jo Baca of Berkley, CA, Brianna (Greig) Leach of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Tony (Maggie) Baca of Las Vegas, NV, Robert Kial (Tara) Baca of Rigby, ID, Paul W. (Danielle) Cooper of Pocatello, ID, Trevor Jason (Dave) Smith of Idaho Falls, ID; step-daughter, Amanda (Tyler) Rogers of McKinney, TX; step-sons, Richard Mark Smith of Texas, Travis Smith of Fountain Green, UT; sisters, Kay Braithwaite of Boise, ID, Sharon Knight of Ogden, UT; brother, Brent (Ida) Braithwaite of Lacey, WA; and 17 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Braithwaite; and sister, Nedra Dalling. A celebration of Gayle's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Rigby Holbrooke Stake Center Pavilion (196 N. 4000 E. Rigby). A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, prior to services at the church pavilion. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.ecckersellfuneralhome.com Gayle 12/17/1947 - 7/27/2020Braithwaite Smith
