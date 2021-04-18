Norma Jean Smith, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 14, 2021, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family. Jean was born June 1, 1941, in Guilford County, North Carolina, to Woodrow Wilson "Bill" Smith and Ila Mae Farrington Smith. She grew up and attended schools in North Carolina and Virginia. Jean also attended and graduated from Brigham Young University and Idaho State University. Jean was blessed with seven children and made her home in Idaho Falls. She worked as an Assistant Superintendent and the Special Ed Director for Jefferson County School District. She also was a psychologist in multiple school districts in eastern Idaho. Jean was a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a mission at the Family History Center and was passionate about family history. She served in many callings and was loved by the youth. Jean had an amazing love of the arts, being an accomplished painter and pianist. She volunteered much of her time teaching and sharing her skills. Jean is survived by her loving children, Steve (Holly) Brock of Aiea, HI, Christopher (Natasha) Brock of Richland, WA, Darren (Michelle) Brock; Ryan (Becky) Briggs of Raleigh, NC, Sherri (Brett) Stacey of Idaho Falls, ID, Brittany (Matthew) Tower of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Lawrence (Sue) Smith of Richmond, VA, and Billy Smith of Arlington, VA; and 17 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lynne Jackson; and son, Kipper Briggs. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to services. Funeral services will be broadcast live to Jean's obituary page at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jean 6/1/1941 - 4/14/2021Smith
