Douglas Ray Smith aka Lynn Lynn was born 9/29/35 in Groveland, Idaho to Paul McCarrey and Virginia Bee Smith. He passed away the morning of 3/30/21 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lynn was always an active, fun, outgoing person; in his younger years he worked on the farm with his parents, brother Merlin and sisters Lenna, Wilma and Virgi. He wasn't a big fan of school, but enjoyed boxing and later became a State Champion for his school. He was a very hard worker and went on to successfully start Smith Roofing and Intermountain Supply in Rigby Idaho. He loved old cars and going to auto auctions, buying cars to fix them up and then resale them. Lynn was very generous to others (especially hitchhikers) and always had a smile on his face and was an instant friend to all he met. He also played hard with his friends and family. One of his favorite places was Bone, Idaho where he loved to hunt and fish. He loved his children: Linda (preceded him) Lisa, Lori, Cathy, Todd and Thad and all their grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed. The family will gather to visit with family and friends, Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442. Lynn 9/29/1935 - 3/30/2021Smith
