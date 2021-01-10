Mary Denise Smith, 90, of Ammon, passed away January 3, 2021, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice, her loving family, and dear friends, Audra and Nancy. Mary was born August 19, 1930, in Deadwood, South Dakota, to Irvin R Hamilton and Helen Roseanna McVey Hamilton. She grew up and attended schools in Murray, Utah, and graduated from Murray High School. On May 28, 1950, she married Merle Loraine Smith in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mary and Merle made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Mary worked as a librarian at Ammon Elementary for many years, and then as a secretary for the Department of Employment for the State of Idaho. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Idaho Falls and helped build the church. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed sewing, doll making, candy making, square dancing, gardening, camping, and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She made the best homemade bread in the world! Mary is survived by her loving daughters, Becky (Dan) Brunson of Idaho Falls, Mary Ellen (Gary) French of Iona, and Karrie L. Wartchow of Idaho Falls; 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Helen Hamilton; husband, Merle Smith; and brothers, Ed and Don Hamilton. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mary 8/19/1930 - 1/3/2021Denise Smith
