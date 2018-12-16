Mikle Garrison Smith, 43, found his peace on December 3rd, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mikle, who later in life went by Garrison, was born Sept. 1st, 1975, in Rexburg, Idaho to parents Jennifer (Speed) and Robert Smith. He was the third of four children and the only son. He grew up in Hibbard, Idaho and attended Madison High School. After high school, he married Megan (Dietrich) and from this marriage came two wonderful children, Treyvan and Graicyn, who he deeply loved. They as a family, lived in both Cache Valley and Idaho Falls. He later married Amy (Wood) and they moved from Idaho Falls to the Las Vegas area. From an early age, he loved to work. He found his first job, at the young age of 8, at the nearby golf course where he cleaned bathrooms, collected range balls, and shuttled golf carts. As a teenager and young adult he enjoyed skateboarding and snowboarding with friends and traveling around in his orange IHC Scout 4x4. His later passions included riding motorbikes, target shooting, riding quads in the desert, and dodging neighbor's houses with low-flying drones. In the last few years, he enjoyed trips abroad with his family, especially a recent trip to Belize with his daughter. Garrison loved his children, and his family more than anything. He could light up a room with his smile, sense of humor, and laughter. He made lifelong connections wherever he went because he was genuinely interested in other people and their lives. His siblings, nieces, and nephews loved to spend time with him because of his goofy nature and his easy going personality. Garrison was preceded in death by all four grandparents, stepfather, Leonard (Quayle), stepbrothers, Brandon (Allen) and Nigel (Quayle), his Aunts, Linda and Pauline, and his Uncle Danny. He is survived by his children Treyvan and Graicyn Smith, his parents, Jennifer Quayle, Robert Smith (Cara), siblings, Gaynor Beckstead (Jay), Jennifer Gustaves (Jason), Julie Thomson (Clint), and stepbrother, Joseph Allen (Shannon), 11 Nieces, 6 Nephews, and many cousins, aunts and uncles who all love him dearly. Funeral Services will be held in Idaho Falls at 10:30, Saturday, December 22nd, at the Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East. Interment will be at the Ririe Cemetery. Mikle 9/1/1975 - 12/3/2018Garrison Smith