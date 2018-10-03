Myrdean Smith
Ellen Myrdean Roseborough Smith, 84, of Rexburg, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at Homestead Assisted Living in St. Anthony.
She was born Oct. 12, 1933, in St. Anthony to Wallace Jesse and Delpha Melissa Panter Roseborough.
Myrdean had a wonderful life, the mother to four children and wife to a great man. She married Louis Fred Smith on April 20, 1951, in Rexburg, Idaho.
She spent most of her life working as a nurse at the Ashton Hospital, Madison Memorial Hospital and a District 7 Health office.
She is survived by her son Garald Smith, of Rexburg, Idaho; daughter Angela Fuller, of Republic, Missouri; brother, J. Roseborough, of Salt Lake City, Utah; sisters, Glenna Smith, of Rigby, Idaho, and Alma Jean Steinman, of Ashton, Idaho; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Louis Smith; son Wendell Smith; and daughter Tena Foster.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences can be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.