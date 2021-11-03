Nancy Heuer Smith, of Idaho Falls, passed away surrounded by the love of family and friends on October 30, 2021. Nancy was born February 17, 1947. She grew up with two older brothers and was the product of hardworking parents. Nancy served her father and brothers as they worked on the family farm. She often shared the many adventurous and near death stories of farm life and brotherly antics. She marveled at her moms accomplishments and strength. In grade school, Nancy met the man who would become her forever partner, Leslie Smith. They would go through high school as sweethearts. After graduating from BYU, Nancy married Leslie in the Idaho Falls temple. They enjoyed nearly 50 years together and spent many date nights with their dearest friends. They were blessed with five children. Anthony Wade preceded her in death. Her surviving children are Georgiann Smith, of Iona; Jabez (Kerri Jo) Smith; Ethan (Brittany) Smith; Wyatt (Rachel) Smith of Idaho Falls. Nancy was proceeded in death by her husband, Leslie Smith, parents Heinrich and LaFaye Heuer, and two older brothers Ritchie and William Heuer. We know the reunion in Heaven will be joyous because Nancy has long missed her extended family. Nancy maintained a core group of friends from elementary school through to her death. Their impact on her life will forever be cherished and appreciated by her family. Nancy was fiercely loyal. She was dedicated to fairness and never shied away from sharing her opinion to advocate for others. Nancy was a confidant to anyone who sought her guidance. She was an expert in naming babies and can be credited with naming many children. Nancy was a great shopper and saved her family and friends thousands of dollars. If there was a sale, Nancy was there. No deal was ever too good as evidenced by the 10 frying pans in her basement. We acknowledge that the Pepsi corporation may suffer with Nancy's passing due to the reduction of Diet Pepsi purchased by a single household. We are confident in the company's ability to rebound after such a tremendous loss. We know that if she could, she would have taken a lifetime supply with her. Nancy loved time with her grandchildren Jadyn (Nathan) Weber, Kailee (Jackson) Secrist, Londyn, Lorenzo, Nancy, Erin and Ezekiel. She was a teacher to them, helping with reading, writing, coloring and any project. She lovingly encouraged and watched every per"formance" her grandchildren created. She was their watchman when getting too close to the brick fireplace, being tossed too high in the air, and being swung by their arms. She was always aware of potential dangers and advocated for their safety. Her family will dearly miss the matriarch of this family. Her presence always commanded attention and her words always laced with wisdom. Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, November 5, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021 and 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the family at woodfuneralhome.com. Nancy 2/17/1947 - 10/30/2021Heuer Smith
+1