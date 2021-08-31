Nancy Cutler Carey Smith passed away and returned home to heaven on August 27, 2021. Nancy was born on September 28, 1929, to Robert and Emilie Eaton Carey in Holyoke, Massachusetts. She would be joined later by her younger sister, Janice. The family lived in North Amherst, Massachusetts, until Nancy was eight years old and then moved to Holyoke, where Nancy attended the local schools. Upon graduation, she attended Framingham State Teachers College and graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. After graduating from college, she spent one year in Cleveland, Ohio, as a dietetic intern at St. Luke's Hospital. She then moved to Boston, Massachusetts, and was employed as a dietician at New England Deaconess Hospital from 1952-1954. She and Russell were married on June 27, 1954, in Northampton, Massachusetts. The couple moved to Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and lived there for a year where Russell was employed at Pratt and Whitney, a division of United Technologies. In June of 1958, they were blessed with a son, Jeffrey S. Smith. In 1961, Russell was transferred to Lake Park, Florida, continuing his employment with Pratt and Whitney working at their Research and Development Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Jeffrey was soon to be joined by two sisters, first Wendy, and then Lynn. In 1970, the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. They bought a home in the New Sweden area and Russell began working for the Idaho Nuclear Engineering Laboratory. Mom joined St John's (later to become St Luke's) Episcopal Church and would be a member for 40 years. She served as Pledge Clerk, was a member of the church choir, and served on the Altar Guild. Mom was a homemaker much of her life, but in later years when her children were a bit older, went to work for Kmart Corporation. She remained there for 15 years, retiring in 1991. Mom served as a volunteer both at Sacred Heart Hospital and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She became a Reading Grandmother at several local schools. She especially enjoyed her lunch and dinner outings with the "ladies". Her greatest love was her family. She loved family gatherings and talking to or hearing stories about her children and grandchildren, as well as, sharing her stories with them. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Emilie Carey, her husband, Russell on May 17, 2003, and daughter Wendy Crawford on July 27, 2020. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Scott Smith of Warsaw, Indiana, and daughter, Lynn Schroder (Steve) of Dell, Montana. She is also survived by son-in-law Bruce Crawford, grandchildren Tyla Rae Cox (Bob) Red Rock, Montana, Gavin Smith (Heaven) of Twin Falls, Idaho, Tyson Smith (Ashley) of Rigby, Idaho, Jasper Schroder (Chelsea) of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, Emilie Lynne Schroder of Dell, Montana, and Danielle Smith of Peru, Indiana. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank everyone who has reached out to us during this difficult time in prayers and love. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 1:00 at the New Sweden Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nancy 9/28/1929 - 8/27/2021Cutler Carey Smith
+1