Ronald Smith, 85, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on April 10, 2022, at Lincoln Court Assisted Living Center. Ronald was born October 15, 1936, in Preston, Idaho, to George Edward and Vera Fern Andersen Smith. He grew up in Preston and graduated from Preston High School in 1955. As a boy, he loved playing marbles. He could leave for school in the morning with a couple of marbles and come home that night with his pockets full of marbles. In high school, he was on the basketball, football, and baseball teams. He also spent quite a bit of time at the A&H in Preston and became very good at playing pool. He enjoyed all sports and followed them the rest of his life. He loved hunting, nice cars, and guns. He took great pride in taking good care of them. In his youth, he worked at Palmers Mink Ranch and Milo's grocery store in Preston. He served in the U.S. Army and was an expert marksman. He returned home from the Army and was employed with the Union Pacific Railroad in Idaho Falls where he delivered freight and was also a night watchman. He later worked for many years for the Department of Energy as a security guard. Ronald met the love of his life, Colleen Gray, while bowling. He and Colleen were married October 8, 1965. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Colleen passed away in 1984. Ronald was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He spent many hours reading the scriptures and other church books. He is survived by a brother, Reed Edward (Peggy) Smith of Preston; sister-in-law, Yvonne Smith of Billings, MT; and many loving and caring nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a brother, Leon Smith; and his three sisters, Betty Jean Nelson, Mary Lu Hobbs, and Margaret Smith. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ronald 10/15/1936 - 4/10/2022Smith