Steven Kent Smith Marysvale, Utah After a three year fight with G.I.S.T. cancer, Steven Kent Smith passed away peacefully on August 7, 2021 in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 24, 1946 in Blackfoot, ID to Fayette and Lola Smith. Steve graduated from Blackfoot High School. Growing up, he terrorized the neighborhood and loved to fight with anyone who didn't agree with him. This continued right up to the week before he passed away. He served in the Vietnam war and was very proud to serve his country. It was a time of his life that he talked about often. Steve loved to collect and restore old cars and had quite the hot rod collection (especially "Sparkey"). As a family, we all loved going to car shows to show off one of the cars, visit with others, and talk about the car build. Steve also loved driving the cars in parades and throwing candy "at" the kids watching the parades. Steve spent the last years of his life with Becky Delbridge who he loved. They took care of each other. They loved to travel together and made their property in Marysvale, UT their "home". He had a gift for making friends everywhere he went, through the electrical business he owned in Idaho Falls, while restoring cars, and at the river in Earp, CA (Steve and Becky's winter home). Steve and Becky also became close friends with their neighbors in Marysvale, the Coburns, who are now considered part of the family. He is survived by Becky; their loving children; grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and a great-grandson on the way (who is getting spoiled right now). He is also survived by his brother Mike (Ken) Smith, and his brother in-law Ron (Row) Leanna. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Sharon (Paul), Barbara, Jacque, and his dog, Billy. Cremation services were held at the Magleby Mortuary Crematory. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com Steven 9/24/1946 - 8/7/2021Kent Smith
