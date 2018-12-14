Theodore Bruce Smith, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Friday, 8 December 2018, at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Vacaville, California, after a sudden, short illness. Ted was born 26 September 1942, in Cedar Rapids, Linn, Iowa, to William Roger and Elna Yoland Whitney Smith, the sixth of eleven children. He attended Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, where he excelled in gymnastics and wrestling. Upon graduation in 1961, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was sent to San Diego for boot camp and then on to Michigan to mechanical school for specialized training. He was first assigned to the USS Black, a destroyer, which he served on during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Bay of Pigs. Later, Ted applied to work in nuclear power and was sent to a nuclear training facility in Idaho. While in Idaho, he initially lived in Idaho Falls and then moved to Pocatello to room with some friends. It was there that he met DeAnne Secrist and subsequently married her on 24 July 1964. Four years later in 1968, he was honorably discharged from the Navy at Treasure Island, California after completing seven years and eight months of service, which had taken him across the world to Hong Kong, Japan, Philippines, Hawaii, and Australia. In 1968, Ted acquired employment with Lawrence Radiation Laboratory in Berkeley and settled his growing family in California's Contra Costa County. Several years later in 1970, he began working for his long-term employer, Central Contra Costa Sanitation District, in Martinez, California, where he remained until his retirement. In an effort to accommodate their family, Ted and DeAnne moved to the growing town of Fairfield in November of 1978, where they continued to reside until Ted's passing. In recent years, they enjoyed spending time in both their familial home in Fairfield and their mountain home in Driggs, Idaho. Ted was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in several bishoprics and was the elders quorum president and high priest group leader. But his favorite church calling was working with young men in the Boy Scouts. Ted always looked forward to attending camp with the scouts, arriving early to prepare the camp for the boys, cooking delicious food, and teaching them valuable life skills. He was able to mentor many young men through the scouting program, encouraging them to earn their Eagle Scout. Most dearest to Ted was the time he spent assisting two of his grandsons, Connor and Mitchel, in their efforts to earn the Eagle rank. Ted had a talent and a passion for home and automotive repairs of almost any kind. He used his skills to bless his family and friends. He was always involved in some project that required repairing, installing, or building something. Through his handyman pursuits, Ted acquired a large tool collection, which he meticulously organized and had ready for immediate use for himself and for others. When he wasn't fixing something, you could find him with his iPad reading a good book. In quiet moments, he loved to read and spent many hours pursuing this passion, which ranged from spy novels to the scriptures. Above all else, Ted loved his family and always put their needs ahead of his own. We will always remember and honor the sacrifices that he made in our behalf. Theodore is survived by his wife, DeAnne Secrist Smith, of Fairfield, CA; four children, Teri (Glenn) Overman of Fairfield, CA, Tracie Jackson of Sacramento, CA, Jilline (Daniel) Maynes of Provo, UT, and Ryan Smith of Victor, ID; fourteen grandchildren, Neil (Jamie) Smith of Fairfield, CA, Connor Overman (Laura) of Fairfield, CA, Mitchel Russell of Jacksonville, FL, Jennifer Russell of Fairfield, CA, BreAnna Overman of Salt Lake City, UT, Alex Maynes of Provo, UT, Kirah Overman of Argentina Comodoro Rivadavia Mission, Lauren Maynes of Mexico Xalapa Mission, Julianna Smith of Logan, UT, Mark Maynes of Provo, UT, Johnathan and Josh Weathers of Vacaville CA, Isaac and Anna Maynes of Provo, UT; one great-grandson, Jude Smith of Fairfield, CA. He is also survived by seven siblings, Eleanor (Raymond) Burke, Janice (John) Collins, William (Carol) Smith, Carole (Norman) Workman, Marilyn (Justin) Nogo, Roger (Sharon) Smith, and Denise (Charles) Curtis, as well as many nieces and nephews from his siblings. Additional beloved family members include Sandra L. (Don) Borg of Idaho Falls, ID, Jason Walker (Joanna) of Cedar City, UT, Johanna (Danny) Leavitt of Pocatello, ID, Corrine (Kevin) Bell of Springfield, OR, Kyle Walker of Salt Lake City, UT. James D. Morris of Reno, NV, Debbie Morris of Las Vegas, NV, Amber Morris (Justin) of Las Vegas, NV, Jessica (Tim) Clausen of Reno, NV, and William Morris of Spanish Fork, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Anne Marie Baker and Karen Sue Tomkins; his daughter, Regina DeAnne Smith; and one grandchild, Daniel Maynes. The viewing will be held on Wednesday, 12 December 2018 from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located in Fairfield at 2700 Camrose Drive. On Saturday, 15 December 2018, a family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road in Ammon, followed by an interment at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery in Madison County, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Ted 9/26/1942 - 12/8/2018Smith