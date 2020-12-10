Teddy (Ted) Clair Smith, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Teddy and his twin brother, Billy, was born on November 26, 1936, to Charles and Audrey Paul Smith in Ucon, Idaho. He graduated from Bonneville High School in 1955. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1957, he married Judy Hess, to this union, one daughter was born. They were later divorced. In 1960, he married Peggy Monson, to this union, three children were born. They were later divorced. On June 13, 1969, he married Bonnie Killian in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised their children. Teddy worked for Union Pacific Railroad for over 40 years before retiring in 1996. He loved fishing with his brothers, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed working in his yard, taking care of stray cats in the neighborhood, and working at the humanitarian center. His family will remember him as the kindest man with the hugest heart. He will be missed by those who loved him. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Smith; his children: Randy Winters (Tim Reese), Karen (Mahlon) Heileson, Melanie (Larry) Anderson, Cheryl (Brett) O'Connell, and Carl Smith all of Idaho Falls, ID, Melody (Melvin Buna) Smith of San Leandro, CA, and Shauna Thacher of Boise, ID; his brother, Billy (LaRae) Smith of American Falls, ID; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews he loved like his own. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Todd, Paul, and Bob; his son, Robert Winters; and grandsons: Jared Winters and Jason Heileson. Private family services will be at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Teddy 11/26/1936 - 12/5/2020Clair Smith
