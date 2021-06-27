Billy L. Smout, 84, of Meridian, Idaho, left this life to be with his beloved wife, Sue, on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Billy died peacefully at his home, surrounded by family. Billy was born on January 4, 1937 in Lewisville, Idaho to Wilmer and Edith Smout. He was the middle child of 7 children. Billy married his lifelong partner, Suzanne Statham, on March 15, 1958. They had 3 children as a result of their love. During Billy's military service, they lived in many places across the United States, including Rigby, Fort Leonardwood, MO, Blackfoot, ID, Ft. Lewis, WA, Ft. Belvoir, VA, Santa Rosa, CA, Boise, Nampa and Meridian. Billy joined the 116th Engineer Battalion in November of 1958. He was promoted to Captain during his tour in Vietnam. His military career was expansive and he earned many honors during his career. Billy retired from military service as a Brigadier General in 1992 after 33 years in the service of this country. Billy enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling in the RV with Suzanne and the occasional trip to Jackpot to try his luck with the "one-armed bandit". Billy is survived by his children: daughter, Amy (Craig) Savage, grandchildren: Richard, Christopher, Alexander, Kevin, and Xavier; great-grandchildren: Ryker and Addison; son, Travis (Belinda) Smout; grandchildren: Casey, Dustin, Amanda, Cody and Jared; great-grandchildren: Elijah, Damon, Ryder, Walker, Garrett, Grace, John, Faith, Jared Jr, Benjamin, and Alvin; son, William (Kresta) Smout; grand-dog: Chica; sister, Wilma Neibaur; sisters-in-law, Judy Miller and Merilynn (David) Boekweg; and many nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his beloved partner, Suzanne; his mother and father, Edith and Wilmer Smout; brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Esther, Bobby, Doyle and Elaine; mother and father-in-law, Leith and Clyde Statham; brothers-in-law, Fred Statham and Ron Miller. Billy's family loved him and can now envision him and Suzanne together again and catching up on events of the past 12 years. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the medical professionals that helped him and kept him comfortable in his last days. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Meridian Friends Church, 1021 West Pine Ave., Meridian. Military Honors will be conducted after the funeral at 1:00 pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.AccentFuneral.com. Billy 1/4/1937 - 6/6/2021LeRoy Smout
