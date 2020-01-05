Nancy Virginia McCoy Sneed passed away Jan 3, 2020 at Idaho Falls, Idaho at the age of 93. She was born in Tulsa, Okla. Nov 18, 1926 to James Stacy and Annie Lee McCoy and spent school years in Kansas. She met her future husband while attending the University of Oklahoma. They were married in Valley Center, Kansas, Nov 21, 1948. They raised their family in Norman, Okla. She and her husband moved to Idaho Falls in 2005. Nancy attended the University of Oklahoma graduating with a degree in education; later in life, she continued her education, minoring in art. She taught in the Oklahoma City school system as a Reading Specialist. She and her husband served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Dallas Temple. She loved to travel and made several trips to Europe and throughout the United States. A lifelong learner and an avid reader. She was an artist as was her Mother. She loved art and history. She was a friend to everyone and especially those who had few friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Idaho 32nd Ward Chapel. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Norman IOOF cemetery 1913 North Porter, Norman, OK at a later date. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Nancy 11/18/1926 - 1/3/2020Virginia Sneed