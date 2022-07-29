Michael Allen Snook passed away in his home on July 26, 2022. He was born February 16, 1961 in Rexburg Idaho to Walter and Ranae Fenton Snook. He was the older brother to Michelle Robertson of Rexburg and Margo (Travis) Moyes of Williston, ND. Mike spent his early years in a saddle riding horses every day with his dad. He always says that first grade ruined his life when he had to start attending school every day. After graduation Mike joined the Navy. He served in the Sea Bees as a steel worker as well as in the Nation Guard as a heavy equipment operator until 1987. Mike would continue driving in one way or another for the remainder of his career. He worked for several trucking companies over the years and then became an owner operator. He retired early in 2010 due to health concerns. He spent his retirement taking photo graphs and driving grandkids to school. Mike and Pam Hansen married September 24, 1982, in Wilford. Mike and his son, Jacob, would make a home with Pam in Idaho Falls. They later added two more children to their family: Justin and Jessica. The family would eventually settle in Teton. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, his son, Justin, and a grand daughter. He is survived by his wife Pam Snook of Teton, his son Jacob (Kimberly) Snook of Rexburg, his daughter Jessica (Daren) Curr of St Anthony, his daughter-in-law Angie Snook of Rexburg, both of his sisters, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, at the Teton LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends that morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Mike 2/16/1961 - 7/26/2022Snook