(Mary) Eleanor Hearst Snyder, age 86, of Salmon, Idaho passed away at her home in Salmon, Idaho on March 9, 2021 of long-term health issues. Eleanor was born in Thompson Falls, Montana on August 26, 1934. In her early years during the Depression the family moved between mining camps in central Montana, finally settling near Neihart, Montana. In 1941 the family moved to Plains, Montana where she graduated from Plains High School in 1952. She went on to earn her teaching certificate in 1955 from Montana State Teacher's College, now known as the University of Montana Western in Dillon. After graduation Eleanor began teaching in Livingston, Montana where she met and married her husband Gary Snyder in 1956. In 1957 they moved to Seattle, Washington where they started their family, having four children together. In 1962 the family moved to Slidell, Louisiana. Eleanor stayed busy raising the family and serving as a Girl Scout Leader. In 1970 the family again pulled up stakes and moved to River Falls, Wisconsin where she worked as a paraprofessional for the River Falls School District and at CIR Plumbing and Heating, and where she served as a Cub Scout den mother and a "mom" for the local Job's Daughters bethel. In 1982, Eleanor moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho and began working at Argonne National Labs at the Idaho National Laboratory. Education was important to Eleanor so while working full-time she went back to college and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Adult Education from Idaho State University in 1992 at the age of 57. In Idaho Falls she was very active in the Gem State Charter Chapter of the American Business Women of America and was named their Woman of the Year in 1989. In 1996 she retired from Argonne Labs. Eleanor moved to Salmon in 2000 where she became very active in the community. She volunteered as a docent at the Sacajawea Center and at the Salmon Senior Center. She was very active in the United Methodist Women and the local Penelope group, where she formed many lasting friendships. Eleanor made friends easily. Her intelligence, sharp wit and sense of humor assured fun conversation. Eleanor's out-loud commitment to respect for all people was stronger than the coffee she always had ready Eleanor loved to garden and created spectacular colorful garden terraces admired by many looking up the hill from Buddy's on the north side of town. She was particularly proud when it was awarded a Salmon Garden of the Month. She also loved animals and cared for many shelter dogs and cats throughout her life. Eleanor was preceded in death by her mother Mildred Wagy Hearst, her son Roger, and her brothers Lorin, Robert, and Roger Hearst. She is survived by her daughters Renee Snyder (Jay Maas) of Stevensville, MT, Carrie Cernohous (Dean) of River Falls, WI and Linda Lago (Phil) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, her sister Dorothy Howey of Hamilton, MT and her special friends Madge Seher and Jackie Pederson of Salmon and adopted neighbors Jessie, Dave, Reese, and Dawson Shallow. A local service will be held March 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Salmon United Methodist Church. At the wish of the family strict covid protocols will be followed. Final internment will be at a later date in Corvallis, Montana in the Bitterroot Valley, which she loved and where she had deep family roots. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Salmon Library, the Salmon Animal Shelter, or the Salmon United Methodist Church. Eleanor 8/26/1934 - 3/9/2021Snyder