Mae Belle Snyder passed away March 3rd at Salmon,Idaho. Born on Valentines Day1935. Her Parents were Wayne and Velma O'Connor. She grew up with a large family of Uncles and Aunts countless cousins but no siblings. Her cousin Boyd Rood and Mae Belle visited her grandparents ranch on Panther Creek and found a lot trouble and fun together and were as close as two could be. The O"Connor clan were always hunting and fishing but MaeBelle was more interested in playing with cats and her pet chicken. Her education was mostly in Salmon,however when she was a Junior in High school the family moved for a year to Phoenix, then Graduating from Salmon. She met Bill Snyder and they married in 1953. Ranch life suited her where she learned to cook for many hired hands and of course plenty of room for her beloved cats. MaeBelle and Bill had three children, Rick Snyder(Sherrie) Randy Snyder(Rene)Sheri Cruzada(Donny). MaeBelle was very active in the republicans and was the committee secretary for years. She also was active with the Red Hats and was head Queen. Where ever there was a party you would see MaeBelle and know that fun was around the corner. She was blessed with many friends and you could count on someone being at the ranch around the table with a beverage and loud laughter. Her two loves were family and music. Her grandchildren Jennifer,Becky,Ariel,Brittney,Don Karl, Natalie and Kaytlin. As well as great grandchildren they were everything to her. Our family started a band and played for many events and house parties. She also was in the Sauerkrauts and played for years with friends. Bill and MaeBelle were married for 65 years and they both traveled to the Bahamas, Hawaii,Canada and the Black Hills. A celebration will be held for both Bill and MaeBelle this summer. We would like to thank the staff for the wonderful care our mother received at Discovery Center and Steele Memorial. Mae 2/14/1935 - Belle 3/3/2021Snyder