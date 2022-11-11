Helen Edna Sobieski, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 9, 2022. Helen was born April 23, 1939, in Rigby, Idaho, to Joseph Leland Kinghorn and Gladys Jenkins Kinghorn. She grew up and attended schools in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School. On September 21, 1963, she married James Richard Sobieski in Elko, Nevada. Helen and James made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Helen worked for EG&G. Helen enjoyed bowling and working in her flower beds. She loved spending time in Island Park at their cabin. Helen is survived by her loving sons, Robert (Lana) Sobieski of Shelley, ID, and Scott (Amy) Sobieski of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Rhea Lounsbury; and grandchildren, Derek (Heather) Sobieski, Dustin (Lexy) Sobieski, Mikayla (Nick) Andersen, Jerrika (Andy) Furrows, and Jennifer Sobieski. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Alan Sobieski, and sister, Lavon Kinghorn. A private family gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Helen 4/23/1939 - 11/9/2022Edna Sobieski
