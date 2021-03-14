On March 5, 2021, our dear Maria Socorro Estrada De Cano, also as some of us remember her fondly, as "Coco" was called to the presence of God. Coco, a loving wife and mother, was a very hard-working woman who since she was a child, worked to raise her brothers and sisters, dedicated to her home and her family, she was an honest, caring woman. She always tried to help her neighbor, she was a frank woman when speaking and she had a great sense of humor and loved to buy flowers to decorate her garden and make friends. She was a touring companion and faithful friend. She is survived by her husband, friend and partner of 41 years of marriage, Jaime Cano Mendez and her children, Rodolfo Cano, Paulina Gomez, Eduardo Gomez, Martha Cano, Socorro Cano and Carolyna. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Roberts, ID with burial at the Dubois Cemetery. Visitation will be at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 between 6-8 pm with the Rosary at 7 pm. Maria 12/9/1960 - 3/5/2021Socorro deCano
+1