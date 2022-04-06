Barbara Dawn Hirschi Sollender returned home to her Heavenly Father on April 2, 2022. She was born February 15, 1935. She was the first of six children. She attended Salem grade school and graduated from Sugar Salem High School. She married Jerry Leslie Sollender on February 8, 1956 their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. To that union they had six boys. As you can imagine there was never a dull moment with six busy boys. Barbara was a volunteer EMT and a home health nurse for the Department of Health and Welfare. After she lost her husband in 2011 she moved to Rexburg to live with her sister Jeanene for 10 years before she went to Temple view and then to Homestead Assisted Living. Barbara was an active member fo the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in several different auxiliary positions in the church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rachel Rebecca Wylie and Arnold Benjamin Hirschi, Eldon Neeley, husband Jerry Leslie Sollender and her son Clay Arnold Sollender. She is survived by her five remaining children, Jerry Boyd (Sandy) Sollender of Mackay, ID, Eric Layne (Lori) Sollender of Idaho Falls, ID, Cory Gene (Melody) Sollender of Rigby, ID, Thomas Aaron Sollender of Eugene, OR, and Kyle Jay Sollender of Spanaway, WA, 9 grandchildren, and 13 great grand children. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9th at the Mt McCaleb Cemetery in Mackay. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and then from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the LDS church in Mackay prior to services. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Barbara 2/15/1935 - 4/2/2022Sollender