Justyn Craig Somerville, 36, of Menan, Idaho passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Idaho Falls, ID after succumbing to a long battle with Leukemia. Justyn was born July 8, 1985 in Portland, Oregon, to Lisa Michelle Kerbs and De Craig Somerville. He graduated from Serendipity High School in Portland, OR. He was a hard worker taking on some of the most laborious jobs. He worked as a logger, for the railroad, as a custodian, in landscaping, in house construction and at Wal-Mart. The majority of his life was lived in Oregon except for the last ten years where he lived in Idaho. Justyn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He kept himself very active and loved the outdoors. He loved to go fishing, horn hunting, playing basketball, watching football, playing disc golf and horseshoes. He entered horseshoe tournaments with his father. Together they won several tournaments. He was also a member of A.A and made many friends there. Justyn is survived by his parents; De Craig (Tracey) Somerville of Colton, Oregon and Lisa Michelle (Bruce) Barney of Rexburg, Idaho. A sister, Nikki Lynn (Branden) Lewis of Menan, Idaho. His girlfriend, Elizabeth Grijalva and her children, Mikayla and Genaro "Bugger" Grijalva of Idaho Falls, Idaho. He loved her children like they were his own and cherished getting to be a father to them. He was preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Morgan Somerville. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Menan 1st Ward Building (3597 East Menan-Lorenzo Highway, Menan, ID 83434). The family will meet with friends prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at the church. The interment will be held at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Justyn 7/8/1985 - 11/21/2021Craig Somerville