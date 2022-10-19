Jack Sommer, our valued and treasured father, passed away of causes incident to age at his home in Hibbard on Monday, October 17, 2022. Jack was 93 years of age. Ten years have passed since the sudden and unexpected death of his eternal companion, Emmeli. Jack has anticipated the moment he could return to her companionship. His hopes and prayers are now realized. Jack was born on May 3, 1929, the seventh of eight children born to Edward and Alice (Hendricks) Sommer. He was born in Hibbard (just northwest of Rexburg) and has been a life-long resident of Madison County. His only extended time away from the Rexburg area was during the total of 8 1/2 years spent in serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Switzerland (as a young man for 2 1/2 years), an LDS Church Building Mission to construct meetinghouses in Germany from 1962 - 1965 (accompanied by his wife Emmeli and their oldest five children), an 18-month LDS Mission as couple missionaries to Germany and another 18-month service in the Leipzig Germany Temple Presidency (both in the 1990's). Jack married Emmeli Schaffner in the Idaho Falls Temple on Jan. 2, 1951. Emmeli was born in Switzerland and had immigrated to Rexburg in 1950 with the help of her sister who had immigrated to Rexburg earlier. While in his missionary service, Jack had met Emmeli in casual association as with other Church members. When Jack found out Emmeli was coming to the United States, and furthermore, to his hometown (of all places), he was shocked. Rexburg had a population of just over 4,000 in 1950 and not a pronounced immigration destination. Jack told Emmeli she would have to visit his family when she arrived in Rexburg which she did. Jack and Emmeli married not long after Jack's return home from his full-time mission. Jack and Emmeli enjoyed a hallmark marriage for over 60 years when Emmeli passed away suddenly of a heart attack in 2012. Jack has sorely missed his eternal companion these past ten years. Many a times he has related with emotion her literal passing in his arms while trying to sustain her as she felt extremely ill while they were in Salt Lake City to attend a missionary reunion just before General Conference Weekend in October 2012. Even though Jack has been anxiously awaiting the day to again be with his Emmeli, he has filled the lives of his family with stories of his younger years, fun laughter with his wit, and profound testimony of the Restored Truth. Jack has been a tireless worker - literally working into his 80's in the masonry trade. His profession was as a brick mason which occupation has spanned many prior Sommer generations. Jack's service to his family and within the Savior's True and Restored Church is a profound legacy. Jack is survived by his children, Jack N. (Annette) of Rexburg, Thane (Carolyn) of Grover of Wyoming, Shawn (Shirleen) of Rigby, Michel (Ryan) Walker of Billings, Montana, Raymond (the late Mindy) of Hibbard and Jared (Katie) of Hibbard, 29 grandchildren, and growing posterity currently consisting of 48 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his eternal companion, Emmeli, all of his seven siblings, and Raymond's wife, Mindy. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Henry's Fork Stake Center located at 1508 West 3000 North in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and prior to the funeral services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Henry's Fork Stake Center. Condolences may be sent to www.flammfh.com. Jack 5/3/1929 - 10/17/2022Sommer
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.