A. Bryce Sorensen, 93, of Rigby, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. He was born February 20, 1929 to Douglas and Lette Sorensen in Darby Idaho, the 5th of seven children. He attended Ricks College until he was called on a LDS mission to the Northern California Mission. After serving his mission he spent six years in the Army National Guard. Bryce received a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and earned a Master's degree from Utah State University. He met Colleen Coburn while he was attending college and they were married on December 30,1957 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were blessed with four boys over the next seven years. Bryce operated a family farm, ranch and dairy as well as worked as an Elementary School Principal until he retired from Valley School District 262 in Haden and Eden Idaho in 1993. After his retirement he took a job working for the USDA and continued to work a small cattle farm. He faithfully served in many church callings throughout his life. After retirement he and his wife Colleen were called to serve an LDS mission in St. George Utah. Bryce loved the outdoors, riding horses, hunting in the mountains and especially pack trips with friends and family. He was an outstanding husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his eternal companion, Colleen, three son's Vance (Judy), Doug (Tresa) and Craig; and daughter-in-law Heather. Five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, son Lynn, grandson, Brian, and granddaughter Elizabeth. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ririe Stake Center. The family will receive friends and relatives prior to the funeral from 9:30 a.m. - 10: 45 a.m. Interment will be at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. A. Bryce 2/20/1929 - 11/5/2022Sorensen
