Eva Maughan Sorensen, 103, was born February 2, 1919, at home on the family farm at Central, Idaho, and died December 2, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Eva was the sixth of nine children. At age four, she watched her family's home and possessions burn to the ground. She became the family cook while still young and drove a team and wagon during haying. Her father died when she was seventeen. Eva graduated from Grace High School and worked at Chadwick's Dry Goods to contribute to family finances. In 1942, she married Elton Sorensen and moved to his dry farm north of Soda Springs. Together they built a fine farm against high country odds. Eva was a caring mother, an excellent baker and seamstress, a dedicated gardener. She was active at church, taught 4-H, wove wheat, knitted, crocheted, and decorated wedding cakes. Eva was honored as Caribou County Fair and Soda Springs July 4th Grand Marshals. Elt passed away in 2004. After a destructive fall in 2016, Eva moved to Idaho Falls' MorningStar Assisted Living where she developed precious friendships with staff and fellow residents and was remarkably active until she died. Eva is survived by her sister Ruby Clark; son, Rodney (Stacey) Sorensen; daughters, Wanda Jean Sorensen and Karen (Dale) Guilford; granddaughters, Hillary (Paul Guest) Guilford and Kelle Guilford. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 8, at Noon in the Hooper LDS chapel located at 281 East Hooper Avenue in Soda Springs. Visitation with family will be 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery. If you wish to make any monetary contribution on Eva's behalf, please consider Idaho Youth Ranch, 5465 W. Irving, Boise, ID 83706 Eva Sorensen
