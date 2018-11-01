Sorensen, Mitchell

Mitchell Dee Sorensen, age 63, of Lost River, ID, passed away on Sunday, October 28, 2018-41 years to the day since he met his sweet wife Elaine. He died in Idaho Falls, ID due to heart complications. Mitchell was born in Idaho Falls to Weldon Jensen Sorensen and Norma Roemer Kowallis on May 31, 1955. He grew up on a farm in the Lost River Valley with his two brothers and six sisters. He worked many hours with his treasured parents and siblings and grew to love tending the land. He graduated from Butte County High School and later attended Ricks College. He was blessed to serve a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1975-1977 in the Honolulu, Hawaii Mission. After completing his mission, Mitchell met his future wife, Elaine Reese, on a blind date on October 28, 1977. Their eternal life together began on February 2, 1978 in the Salt Lake City temple. The happily married couple set off on an adventure in Lost River that culminated in 40 years of devoted marriage and six beautiful children, who with their own eternal companions have brought Mitch and Elaine 24 (and soon to be 25) adored grandchildren. Mitchell had many other accomplishments: developing a robust farming and ranching business from the ground up; serving on the community school board, the electric co-op board, and water committees; and serving for decades in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (he especially enjoyed his recent service in the Idaho Falls temple). He was preceded in death by his parents, Weldon and Norma Sorensen. He is survived by his dear wife Elaine Reese Sorensen; his children Ammie (Jonathan), Mindi (Eric), Mark (Rachelle), Brad (Tiffany), Adam (Bryea), and Jennie (Ryan); his siblings Ronald, Valoa, Ivean, Koelyn, Vernon, Renee, Rhonda, and Shaunna; and his 24 grandchildren. A public viewing will be held from 7:00 to 8:30 pm on November 1st, 2018 in the Relief Society room of the Moore, ID stake center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and also from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the service. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, November 2nd in the chapel at the same venue, with President Richard Reynolds presiding and Bishop Craig Stewart officiating. Interment will be in the Lost River Cemetery under the direction of the Anderson Family Funeral Home.