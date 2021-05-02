Sorensen Thomas Clegg Sorensen A native of Blackfoot, Thomas was born Sept. 20, 1950 the son of Murray LeMoyne Sorensen and Lona Mae Clegg Sorensen. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1968 where he was active in sports. Thomas enjoyed music, particularly the guitar. He was a part of two bands in high school and college: The Relief Society and A New Day. Thomas attended Brigham Young University, where he graduated with a degree in Communications. He was a lifelong fan of BYU football and a season ticket holder for fifty years. Many of Thomas's fondest experiences and friendships developed in college. He was blessed with many loyal friends throughout his life. For many years he worked with his father and grandfather at the family business, Clegg Furniture Company in Blackfoot. He also ran his own music shop in conjunction with Clegg's. Later he received a degree from Eastern Idaho Vo. Tech. and worked for over thirty years at the Idaho National Laboratory before retiring. On October 27, 1978 he married Kay Rich in the Idaho Falls Temple. He was an active member of the LDS Church serving in many callings including: young men's leader, ward clerk, Blackfoot Stake Executive secretary. He spent some 29 years as district chairman for the Pennies by the Inch campaign raising money for the Primary Children's Hos Thomas will be remembered for his sense of humor, his kindness to all, his love of travel - particularly the deserts of Arizona and Utah, his loyalty to family and friends, and his faithfulness. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife, Kay Rich Sorensen; his mother Lona Mae Clegg Sorensen; three children: TC Sorensen, Deserae Sorensen Jones and Spencer James Sorensen; three grandchildren: Harmony Jones, Sawyer Jones, and Persaeus Sorensen; three siblings: Jim Sorensen (Gay), Becky Coombs (Peter), Leslie Sorensen (Natalia). He was preceded in death by his father, Murray Sorensen; his son Shawn Sorensen; a sister Susan Sorensen. Services will be conducted Wednesday May 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Blackfoot Stake Center on Highland Drive. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. A private internment will follow later in the week. Those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting.