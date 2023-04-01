Brenda Van Orden Sorenson, 103, died Thursday, March 24, 2023, at Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby. She was born on July 15, 1919, in Downey, Idaho to Harris Olonzo Van Orden and Ingra Christine Olson. She was raised and attended schools in Smithfield. A graduate from North Cache High School, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Vocational Economics at Utah State University. On Oct. 24, 1941, she married Randall Sorenson in the Laie, Hawaii, LDS Temple. While in Hawaii, Paul Randall, their first child, was born. When the war ended, the family returned to the States. The family grew in the next few years: Carol Ann was born in Pocatello, Idaho. Eric Reed was born in Clearfield, Utah and Karen Sue was born in Burley, Idaho. After Karen was born in Burley, the family moved to Idaho Falls, where dad worked at the Atomic Energy Center (AEC). Brenda stayed home and raised the children, that was a blessing for all of us. Brenda was a great mother who taught us much and treated us with love. Brenda was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in teaching and leadership positions in the church and worked hard on her genealogy. She also spent time serving in the Idaho Falls Temple. Brenda and Randy served in the Arkansas, Little Rock, Mission for two years. Mom loved to read books, play games, put together puzzles and cook (or at least it seemed that she liked cooking for us because the food was always great.) She sewed a lot of clothes, mended our torn clothes, cleaned the house, and made it a heavenly place. She is survived by sons, Paul Randall (Yolanda) Sorenson of San Diego, CA and Eric Reed (Christine) Sorenson of Salem, OR. Son-in-law Dee Simmons of Rigby, ID; 20 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters Karen Sue McGill and Carol Ann Simmons; grandson, Ian McGill; two sisters, Arva and Aileen; and three brothers, Harris, Dale, and Ross. The family would like to thank Aspen Home Health and Hospice and also the staff at Sage Grove Assisted Living. Funeral service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the LaBelle 3rd LDS Ward Building (4223 E 528 N Rigby, ID 83442). A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Brenda 7/15/1919 - 3/24/2023Sorenson
