Jolene Simmons Sortor, age 83, of Rigby, passed away at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho, Saturday, December 28, 2019. Jolene was born September 28, 1936 in Rigby, Idaho to William Kenneth Simmons and Alethia Love Simmons. She attended Rigby schools, graduating from Rigby High School. Jolene married Bill Sortor September 21, 1956. They later divorced. Jolene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served in many callings throughout her life, including serving in the nursery, which was her favorite. For many years Jolene worked for the LDS Philanthropies Department at Ricks College. This is where she found her greatest calling. She loved the international students at Ricks College and they became her life-long friends. Jolene is survived by her two daughters Misty (Lance) Crane of Bennington, Idaho, Melody Sortor-Munoz of Elko, Nevada, two sisters Kary (Stan) Hymas of Rigby and Linda (Norm) Schoepf of Salt Lake City, Utah, one brother Dee (Carol) Simmons of Rigby, and was "Grandma Jo" to 13 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Reed, a daughter Judy, and two sisters who died as babies. Funeral services will be held Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the LaBelle 2nd Ward Church 4223 East 528 North, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family will visit with friends at the LaBelle Church, Friday January 10th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Jolene 9/28/1936 - 12/28/2019Simmons Sortor