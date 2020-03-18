Margie Louise Soucie, 84 of Idaho Falls was called home on March 15, 2020. The last week of her life she was residing at Turtle and Crane assisted living center in Idaho Falls. Margie was born October 2, 1935 in Loup City, Nebraska to Lloyd and Dorothy Burkey. She is survived by five children: Michael (Sheila) Soucie, McCammon, Randy (Annette) Soucie, Idaho Falls, Debbie (Kevin) Tew, Santaquin, Utah, Gary (Amy) Soucie, Blackfoot , Kathleen Soucie, Idaho Falls. One sister Donna (Harold) Johnson, Salt Lake City, Utah. Margie had 19 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Cynthia Lynn Moon, and a sister Deloris Everson. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. Margie loved spending time with her family, working in her yard and flower garden. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 20, 2020 at Woodville 2nd Ward, 1555 North 700 East Shelley, Idaho. (there will be no visitation before the funeral services on Friday). The family will receive friends Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 7:30pm at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Shelley, Idaho. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery. The Family would like to thank Aspen Hospice and Turtle and Crane Assistant Living Center for their loving care of our mother and grandmother. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Margie 10/2/1935 - 3/15/2020Louise Soucie